Justice Mustaque's Historic Appointment as Sikkim's Chief Justice
On Sunday, A Muhamed Mustaque was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court. Governor Om Prakash Mathur administered the oath at a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Justice Mustaque, previously Acting Chief Justice of Kerala, succeeds Biswanath Somadder.
