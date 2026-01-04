Left Menu

Justice Mustaque's Historic Appointment as Sikkim's Chief Justice

On Sunday, A Muhamed Mustaque was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court. Governor Om Prakash Mathur administered the oath at a ceremony attended by Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang. Justice Mustaque, previously Acting Chief Justice of Kerala, succeeds Biswanath Somadder.

A Muhamed Mustaque was sworn in on Sunday as the Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court in a ceremony filled with dignitaries and officials.

The oath of office was administered by Governor Om Prakash Mathur at a function held at the Lok Bhawan.

Justice Mustaque, who previously served as the Acting Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court, takes over from Biswanath Somadder following his recent retirement.

