Farmers Demand Legal MSP Assurance Amid Protest

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), a non-political farmers' group, submitted a memorandum to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday. The memorandum demanded a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for all crops and insisted that agriculture and allied sectors be excluded from any trade agreement between India and the United States.

The SKM said that the memorandum was handed over to the Delhi Police during a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' at Jantar Mantar, where thousands of farmers participated despite heavy rains and traffic disruptions. The Agriculture Ministry has promised to set up a meeting with the farmers to discuss their demands, including the creation of an MSP-guarantee law and the withdrawal of cases lodged against farmers during their previous agitation.

Farmer leaders emphasized that the demand for MSP is a nationwide concern, not limited to just Punjab and Haryana. The peaceful gathering involved stakeholders from numerous states, with approximately 1,200 police personnel deployed to maintain law and order. This event follows the major farmers' protest nearly four years ago that led to the repeal of controversial farm laws.

