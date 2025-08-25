Left Menu

Trump's Executive Orders Battle Against Cashless Bail

President Trump plans to sign orders challenging cashless bail, seeking to end it by threatening federal funding cuts. This move is linked to his broader tough-on-crime narrative ahead of the midterm elections and impacts policies in places like Washington, D.C., aiming to curb cashless bail practices.

U.S. President Donald Trump is plotting a significant push against cashless bail, intending to sign an executive order that could revoke federal funding for jurisdictions implementing this system. A White House official disclosed that alongside, Trump will sign an order specifically targeting Washington, D.C., instructing police to charge suspects federally to avoid cashless bail.

The moves align with Trump and Republican efforts to prioritize crime in the national discourse, feeding into their strategy leading into next year's midterm elections. With recent control over Washington's police, Trump has criticized Democratic leaders over crime policies. Cashless bail, meanwhile, allows defendants to await trial without paying bail, which some argue diminishes trial attendance incentives.

Critics label the policy a public safety risk, while advocates stress it as crucial for those unable to afford bail. The nationwide order mandates Attorney General Pam Bondi to draft lists of jurisdictions with cashless bail, identifying federal funds in these areas that could face suspension. The D.C.-focused order points to potential funding restrictions, aligning with Trump's tough-on-crime platform, as he prepares for the 2024 election.

