India-Japan Relations: A Strengthening Strategic Partnership

India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, met with various Japanese leaders to discuss strengthening the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations. Discussions focused on human resource exchanges, financial relations, and Buddhist exchanges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Japan for the 15th annual summit.

India-Japan Relations: A Strengthening Strategic Partnership
In a bid to fortify the Special Strategic and Global Partnership, India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, engaged in several high-level discussions in Japan. Key meetings were held with Fukushiro Nukaga, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and other influential Japanese figures.

The talks aimed at deepening human resource exchanges and enhancing financial relations between the two nations, showcasing the multi-faceted nature of their cooperation. Further discussions with Toru Takakura from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group underscored the importance of bolstering India-Japan financial ties.

Ambassador George also interacted with Tomohiro Kimura of the Tsukiji Hongwanji Temple to foster Buddhist exchanges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Japan for the 15th annual summit will provide an opportunity to review and strengthen these strategic relations further. This visit will mark Modi's eighth visit to Japan as Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

