Om Birla Calls for Dignity in Legislatures, Honors Vitthalbhai Patel’s Legacy

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla today expressed concern over the gradual decline in the dignity of legislative institutions, calling on lawmakers across the country to renew their commitment to uphold parliamentary traditions. He made these remarks while delivering the Valedictory Address at the Conference of Presiding Officers of States and Union Territories, held at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha to mark the centenary of Shri Vitthalbhai Patel’s election as the first Indian President of the Central Legislative Assembly.

Declining Dignity of Legislatures: A Cause for Concern

Shri Birla underlined that while Members of Parliament and State Legislatures enjoy freedom of speech and parliamentary privilege, this cannot be interpreted as a license to undermine the dignity of the House. “Freedom of speech and privilege of Members should not be construed as the freedom to lower the dignity of the House,” he said, stressing that constructive debate—rooted in rules and traditions—remains the essence of democracy.

He urged all political parties to come together to ensure that legislative bodies continue to serve as platforms for free, fair, and dignified discussions, where differences in opinion strengthen democracy rather than weaken it.

Responsibilities of Legislators and Presiding Officers

The Speaker reminded lawmakers that the framers of the Constitution gave them complete freedom to criticize the government within legislatures, but this privilege carries the responsibility of maintaining decorum. He emphasized that the House must always remain the voice of the people, and laws framed must serve the larger public interest.

Highlighting the crucial role of presiding officers, Shri Birla stated that they must ensure the proceedings of legislative bodies remain orderly, impartial, and dignified. He expressed confidence that present and future presiding officers will safeguard the sanctity of parliamentary forums.

Celebrating Vitthalbhai Patel’s Centenary Legacy

The event was dedicated to celebrating the centenary of Shri Vitthalbhai Patel’s election in 1925 as the first Indian President of the Central Legislative Assembly. Patel, a distinguished freedom fighter, jurist, and parliamentarian, laid the foundations of India’s modern legislative traditions.

Shri Birla recalled Patel’s pioneering role in:

Establishing an independent secretariat under the Speaker, ensuring the House functioned free of executive interference,

Strengthening systems that guaranteed free expression of Members,

Setting democratic traditions later enshrined in the Constitution of India, followed today by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Delhi Vidhan Sabha building, Shri Birla noted, holds historic significance as a chamber that once echoed with the voices of leaders who fought for India’s independence through legislative means. He said that Patel’s personal integrity and public service continue to inspire every Indian, guiding legislators even today.

Participation of Leaders and Dignitaries

The conference was attended by several national and state leaders, including:

Shri Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power,

Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Union Minister of Communication and DoNER,

Smt. Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi,

Shri Vijender Gupta, Speaker of Delhi Vidhan Sabha, along with presiding officers of state assemblies, Members of Parliament, MLAs, and other dignitaries.

A Call for Renewal of Parliamentary Traditions

Shri Birla concluded by reminding lawmakers that democratic institutions are only as strong as the dignity with which they are upheld. He called upon legislators to recommit themselves to the traditions of debate, decorum, and public service established a century ago by leaders like Shri Vitthalbhai Patel.

“The legacy of Shri Vitthalbhai Patel will not only inspire the nation but also guide it towards a new democratic direction,” Birla said, urging legislatures to serve as true custodians of the people’s voice in the Amrit Kaal leading up to India’s centenary of independence in 2047.