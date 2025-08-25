Bareilly Police Bust Infamous Honey Trap Gang

Police in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, announced the successful dismantling of a gang involved in honey trapping and extorting significant sums from unsuspecting victims. The operation, conducted on Monday, led to the arrest of five individuals, including a woman, while several others are still on the run.

Authorities recovered six mobile phones and a vehicle, seizing them as evidence. Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Parik confirmed these developments in a statement to the press. Acting swiftly on a tip-off, officers apprehended the suspects near an under-construction bus stand on the city's mini-bypass road.

The gang exploited its victims by luring them into compromising situations, threatening exposure through photos and videos, or implicating them in false allegations. In a recent incident, they targeted Amit Rathore, demanding Rs 5 lakh but settling for Rs 30,000 and a gold ring. Police have called the arrests a significant breakthrough and caution the public to be vigilant against such schemes.

