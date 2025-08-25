Railways and NTPC Lead National Drive on Sustainable Fly Ash Utilisation

The Ministry of Railways and NTPC Limited jointly convened a National Conference on Fly Ash Utilisation and Transportation at the Power Management Institute in Noida, underscoring India’s growing focus on circular economy practices, green infrastructure, and sustainable industrial growth.

The event brought together a wide spectrum of stakeholders including fly ash generators, users, transporters, and policymakers, who engaged in in-depth discussions on strategies for enhancing fly ash management, safe handling, and large-scale utilisation across diverse sectors.

Fly Ash Generation and Utilisation: A Record Performance

India generated 340.11 million tonnes of fly ash in 2024–25, of which 332.63 million tonnes were successfully utilised—reflecting a utilisation rate of nearly 98%, among the highest globally.

Sector-wise usage was as follows:

32% – Road and flyover construction,

27% – Cement industry,

14% – Manufacturing of bricks and tiles,

11% – Backfilling,

10% – Mine filling,

1–2% – Agriculture and Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC).

This efficient utilisation demonstrates the transformation of fly ash from a waste by-product into a critical raw material for infrastructure and industry.

Railways: A Green Transport Enabler

The Indian Railways, a key partner in this mission, is playing a dual role—providing a green, sustainable mode of transportation and offering economic incentives through freight concessions to encourage fly ash movement. With its vast logistics network, the Railways has significant untapped potential to expand its role in large-scale fly ash evacuation and delivery to industries across the country.

Policy Push and the Circular Economy

The conference gained importance against the backdrop of government policies mandating and promoting fly ash use in:

Cement manufacturing,

Road and highway construction,

Brick and tile production,

Mine backfilling,

Other industrial applications.

These measures are aligned with India’s climate commitments and the vision of a circular economy, where waste is reimagined as a resource to reduce environmental impact and enhance cost efficiency.

Challenges and Opportunities

Fly ash, a by-product of coal-based thermal power generation, poses significant environmental challenges if not managed properly. However, its use in construction materials, agriculture, and mine restoration offers a unique opportunity to reduce carbon footprints, cut raw material costs, and mitigate waste accumulation.

NTPC, India’s largest power producer, is spearheading research and partnerships for innovative utilisation methods, while the Ministry of Railways is enabling mass transportation solutions. Together, they are working to ensure that fly ash management evolves into a sustainable, large-scale national initiative.

Key Dignitaries and Deliberations

The conference was attended by senior dignitaries including:

Shri Ghanshyam Prasad , Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power,

Shri Hitendra Malhotra , Member (Operations & Business Development), Ministry of Railways,

Shri Gurdeep Singh , CMD, NTPC,

Shri Piyush Singh, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power.

The event was organised and steered under the leadership of Dr. Manoj Singh, Additional Member (Marketing & Business Development), Ministry of Railways.

Deliberations focused on actionable strategies such as:

Enhancing multimodal transport for fly ash,

Creating long-term supply chains for cement and road construction industries,

Leveraging digital monitoring for real-time inventory and movement,

Encouraging R&D for new applications in agriculture and sustainable building materials.

Towards a Cleaner and Greener India

The conference concluded with a strong consensus on the need for collaborative action, bringing together power producers, policymakers, railways, and industry to ensure that fly ash is fully harnessed as a resource rather than waste.

By expanding utilisation avenues and strengthening transportation systems, India aims to achieve not just safe disposal but also value creation from fly ash, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth and environmental stewardship.