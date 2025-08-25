Outrage Over Nasser Hospital Airstrike

The German foreign ministry has voiced profound condemnation after an Israeli airstrike targeted Nasser hospital in Gaza, causing the deaths of several journalists, emergency responders, and civilians. The unfortunate incident has drawn international criticism and calls for accountability.

The ministry took to X to express its dismay, stating that the attack must be thoroughly investigated to ensure justice for the innocents lost. The post underscored the importance of safeguarding journalists and humanitarian workers during conflicts.

As the global community continues to react to this incident, concerns over the safety of non-combatants in conflict zones are heightened, prompting further discussions on international protocols and protective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)