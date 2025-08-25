SA’s G20 Presidency: Building State Capacity and Inclusive Global Governance

South Africa’s assumption of the G20 Presidency is not only a historic milestone for the country but also a moment of continental pride and global hope, according to Phindile Mkwanazi, Acting Principal of the National School of Government (NSG).

Speaking at the T20 Symposium on State Capacity and Institutional Transformation at the University of South Africa (UNISA) in Pretoria on Monday, Mkwanazi said the presidency reflects South Africa’s long-standing commitment to solidarity with the Global South, equality among nations, and sustainability as the foundation for shared prosperity.

Strengthening Governance at the Heart of the Presidency

Mkwanazi stressed that South Africa’s G20 agenda places state capacity and governance reform at the centre of development.

“In an increasingly complex and uncertain world, agile, transparent, and effective public institutions are indispensable. Developmental states that are responsive to citizens, and committed to shared prosperity, can help achieve sustainable development and lasting peace,” she said.

She added that nations that succeed are those that invest in institutional strength and embrace innovation. For the G20 to remain relevant and effective, Mkwanazi argued, it must place state capacity at the heart of sustainable development and foster a global skills revolution for a fairer future.

The Role of the T20 Symposium

The Pretoria symposium, attended by scholars, policymakers, governance experts, and public servants, served as a platform to reflect on how states can adapt to increasing complexity while remaining legitimate, agile, and citizen-focused.

Led by Professor Zhang Weiwei, Director of the China Institute at Fudan University, the discussions explored:

Governance reforms to strengthen state capacity,

Lessons from the G20 to build future-ready institutions,

Opportunities for multilateral cooperation, and

Partnerships that can drive inclusive transformation.

Delegates agreed that public institutions must evolve to deal with shifting geopolitical and economic realities, and that innovation in governance is vital to deliver sustainable outcomes.

A Historic Presidency for Africa

South Africa formally assumed the G20 Presidency on 1 December 2024, becoming the first African nation to lead the influential bloc of the world’s largest economies.

The G20 includes 19 countries—among them China, the United States, India, Brazil, and Germany—along with the European Union and, for the first time, the African Union, which was granted permanent membership in 2023.

The presidency is expected to yield significant economic benefits for South Africa, particularly in tourism, hospitality, transport, and entertainment, as the country hosts global delegates and events across all nine provinces in 2025.

A Call for Collective Leadership

Mkwanazi concluded that the G20’s strength lies in its ability to foster meaningful cooperation and mobilise collective wisdom to solve complex global challenges.

“The questions before us are complex, but through honest engagement and collaboration we can advance practical ideas that strengthen not only our States but also the multilateral system that binds us together,” she said.

With South Africa at the helm, Africa has an unprecedented opportunity to influence the global governance agenda, shaping policies on sustainable development, institutional resilience, and inclusive growth.