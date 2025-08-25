President Murmu Meets Fiji PM Rabuka, Strengthens Strategic Partnership

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji, Hon’ble Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka, called on President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. The meeting reflected the deepening partnership between the two nations, marked by shared history, cultural bonds, and a growing vision for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Warm Recollections and Historic Bonds

Welcoming Prime Minister Rabuka and his delegation, President Murmu fondly recalled her State Visit to Fiji in August 2024, where she was greeted with a traditional ceremonial welcome by indigenous elders. She also remembered her meetings with the Indian-origin community in Fiji, praising their role in strengthening cultural, economic, and emotional ties between the two countries.

The President underlined the historical contribution of the Girmitiya community, descendants of indentured Indian laborers who settled in Fiji between 1879 and 1916. She emphasized their pivotal role in shaping Fiji’s multicultural identity, economy, and democratic society, calling them a living bridge between India and Fiji.

Development Partnership and Shared Priorities

Highlighting India’s modern, multifaceted partnership with Fiji, President Murmu said India is privileged to support Fiji’s socio-economic development. Priority areas include:

Healthcare cooperation , with the signing of an MoU on establishing a Super-Speciality Hospital in Fiji – a milestone for medical collaboration in the Pacific.

Capacity building and training , through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme , which has benefitted Fijian officials in diverse fields.

Climate resilience and sustainable growth, aligning with India’s global initiatives such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and International Solar Alliance (ISA).

Digital Technologies and Financial Inclusion

President Murmu noted India’s achievements in digital public infrastructure, particularly in financial inclusion, e-governance, and identity systems. She expressed India’s readiness to share experiences and technologies with Fiji, such as:

UPI-based payment systems for seamless digital transactions,

Jan Dhan Yojana for financial empowerment of rural households,

Aadhaar for digital identity and service delivery.

These digital solutions, she said, could help bridge gaps in remote Pacific communities, enhance transparency, and strengthen social welfare initiatives.

Strong Momentum in India–Fiji Relations

The President welcomed Fiji’s commitment to prioritising ties with India, noting the strong momentum in high-level engagements and bilateral initiatives in recent years. She emphasized that the visit of Prime Minister Rabuka would further unlock opportunities in:

Education and skill development ,

Maritime and blue economy cooperation ,

Tourism, culture, and sports exchanges ,

Trade diversification and investment flows.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared vision of making the India–Fiji partnership a pillar of strength within India’s broader engagement with Pacific Island Countries (PICs).

Toward a Deeper Indo-Pacific Cooperation

The President underlined India’s commitment to enhancing partnerships with Pacific Island Countries, with Fiji as a special partner in the region. She emphasized that strengthening India–Fiji ties is vital not only for bilateral development but also for regional security, sustainable growth, and a free, open Indo-Pacific.

The meeting between President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka symbolized the fusion of history and modernity in India–Fiji relations. Rooted in the legacy of the Girmitiyas and powered by shared aspirations for healthcare, capacity building, digital innovation, and climate resilience, the partnership is set to reach new heights.

Both leaders expressed confidence that this visit would open new avenues of cooperation and deliver tangible benefits for the people of both nations, reinforcing their partnership as one built on trust, inclusivity, and shared destiny.