Outcry Over Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital That Killed Journalists

An Israeli airstrike on Gaza's Nasser Hospital killed over 20 people, including five journalists. International leaders and organizations, including the UN, condemn the attack, urging accountability and stressing the danger faced by media and health workers in the conflict. Global calls grow for protection and investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:22 IST
In a tragic incident that has garnered international condemnation, an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza resulted in at least 20 fatalities, among them five journalists from major news outlets, including Reuters and Al Jazeera. The global community has voiced deep concern over the targeting of media personnel and medical staff in conflict zones.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, alongside numerous international organizations and foreign leaders, has called for urgent accountability and an investigative response to these alleged war crimes. French President Emmanuel Macron echoed the need for protection of civilians and the free press in conflict areas, emphasizing the essential role of independent journalism.

Amidst growing outrage, United Nations representatives and NGOs stress the urgency of safeguarding medical and media workers who continue their duties under life-threatening conditions. Calls for immediate international action to provide necessary protections and hold perpetrators accountable for these acts have intensified, as the global spotlight turns to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

