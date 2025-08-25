Outcry Over Israeli Strike on Gaza Hospital That Killed Journalists

In a tragic incident that has garnered international condemnation, an Israeli airstrike on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza resulted in at least 20 fatalities, among them five journalists from major news outlets, including Reuters and Al Jazeera. The global community has voiced deep concern over the targeting of media personnel and medical staff in conflict zones.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, alongside numerous international organizations and foreign leaders, has called for urgent accountability and an investigative response to these alleged war crimes. French President Emmanuel Macron echoed the need for protection of civilians and the free press in conflict areas, emphasizing the essential role of independent journalism.

Amidst growing outrage, United Nations representatives and NGOs stress the urgency of safeguarding medical and media workers who continue their duties under life-threatening conditions. Calls for immediate international action to provide necessary protections and hold perpetrators accountable for these acts have intensified, as the global spotlight turns to the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza.