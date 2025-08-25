Left Menu

Key Bureaucratic Movements Reshape Indian Governance

Gyanesh Bharti has been appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner amid a major reshuffle of senior bureaucratic positions. Hirdesh Kumar, A. Anbarasu, and others have also been assigned significant roles across various ministries, aiming to enhance administrative efficiency and governance in diverse sectors across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 23:27 IST
A significant bureaucratic reshuffle was announced by the Centre on Monday, with Senior IAS officer Gyanesh Bharti appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner. Bharti, a 1998-batch officer from the AGMUT cadre, shifts from his role as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Other notable appointments include Hirdesh Kumar as CEO of Natgrid under the Ministry of Home Affairs and A. Anbarasu as Director General (Acquisition) in the Defence Ministry. The Ministry of Women & Child Development sees Lav Aggarwal stepping in as Additional Secretary, while Sunil Kumar Barnwal is named CEO of the National Health Authority.

This reshuffle also affects positions within the finance, agriculture, and education sectors, as Anu P Mathai becomes Additional Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, and Sandeep Sarkar takes the role of Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Department of Agricultural Research and Education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

