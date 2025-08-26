Haryana Assembly Passes Controversial Industrial Regularisation Bill Amidst Debate

An amendment bill aiming to regularise unauthorised industrial colonies in Haryana was passed in the state assembly, despite a heated debate among legislators.

Congress MLA Aditya Surjewala expressed concerns that the bill suspends punitive action against applicants, granting temporary immunity without proper regulatory checks or environmental assessments.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel countered, stating that the bill addresses industries unofficially established during Congress's tenure, ensuring continued employment for thousands. While the Congress called for more scrutiny, the bill moved forward.