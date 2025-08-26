Trump Takes Aim at Cashless Bail: A Controversial Push on Crime Reform

President Donald Trump has intensified his focus on crime reform by signing executive orders targeting cashless bail policies, a move that could significantly impact cities like Washington, D.C. Critics are wary of what they perceive as an overreach of presidential power.

Cashless bail allows defendants to remain free while awaiting trial based on their promise to appear in court, rather than a monetary payment. Trump argues this system risks public safety by letting potentially dangerous individuals roam free, while detractors say it unjustly affects low-income individuals who cannot afford bail.

The orders come as part of a broader strategy to combat crime, which Trump hopes will appeal to voters during the upcoming midterms. This comes with criticism that the administration is exaggerating the effectiveness of these measures, as crime statistics already showed significant decreases in recent years.

