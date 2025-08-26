$190M Social Investment Fund Targets At-Risk Children and Families

New Zealand’s Government has officially launched the Social Investment Fund, giving social service providers a powerful new opportunity to change lives through targeted, evidence-based interventions. The initiative, announced by Social Investment Minister Nicola Willis, will channel $190 million over four years into programmes proven to improve long-term outcomes for vulnerable children and families.

Priority Focus: Supporting the Most At-Risk Children

For its first round, the Fund is prioritising children facing some of the most challenging circumstances in society. The groups identified include:

Children with parents who are, or have recently been, in prison

Children of parents who themselves were raised in the care system

Children who have been stood down or suspended from school before the age of 13

Minister Willis highlighted that research and government data consistently show these children are at heightened risk of poor life outcomes, including cycles of disadvantage, reliance on state support, and limited opportunities.

“Data and evidence – which underpins the social investment approach – shows children who fall into those groups are most likely to experience poor outcomes and require costly government support throughout their lives,” she explained.

Investing Earlier to Break the Cycle

The Fund’s approach is rooted in early intervention, designed to prevent problems before they escalate into long-term disadvantages. By directing resources toward children most in need, the Government aims to not only transform lives but also reduce future burdens on the public purse.

“It also shows us that intervening earlier in their lives helps not just them, but also the country as they make better contributions as citizens, saving the taxpayer in the process,” said Willis.

Empowering Local Solutions

A key element of the Social Investment Fund is its flexibility for frontline organisations. Instead of prescribing one-size-fits-all programmes, the Fund allows providers closest to communities to design and deliver solutions that reflect local realities.

“The Fund is designed to improve outcomes for families, individuals and communities by investing in what actually works, and to give organisations that know those communities best the freedom to get on and do what they do best,” Willis said.

This model marks a departure from traditional top-down funding, instead focusing on measurable results and tailored interventions that address the unique needs of at-risk children and their families.

Transparent Measurement and Accountability

The Fund will be backed by strong monitoring frameworks to ensure that taxpayer dollars are being spent effectively. Each intervention will be tracked for its real-world impact, creating transparency and accountability.

“The Fund enables the Government to invest earlier, smarter, and with a much more transparent measurement of the impact those interventions have for the people they’re designed to help,” Willis noted.

Long-Term Vision for Social Investment

The $190 million commitment in Budget 2025 reflects a broader shift in Government policy toward social investment as a strategy for both compassion and economic prudence. Advocates say this model not only changes individual lives but also helps New Zealand build stronger communities while reducing costs associated with crime, welfare dependence, and healthcare.

For service providers, the opening of the Fund represents a significant opportunity to scale up initiatives, expand partnerships, and demonstrate the long-term benefits of early and targeted support.