Thrissur Native Caught with Cannabis at Airport

A 27-year-old individual hailing from Thrissur was apprehended at an international airport after being found with over four kilograms of hybrid cannabis.

The man was arriving from Bangkok, via Kuala Lumpur, when routine customs profiling led to the discovery of the contraband.

The cannabis, vacuum-sealed to prevent detection by smell, was packed in four packets, according to customs officials. The suspect, now in custody, is under interrogation to explore possible connections to a broader drug trafficking network.

(With inputs from agencies.)