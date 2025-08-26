Manhunt in Victoria: Gunman Kills Two Officers in Ambush

Australian authorities are engaged in a manhunt for an armed individual who fatally shot two police officers and wounded another in Victoria. The officers were serving a warrant for historical sex abuse charges when the incident occurred.

The scene, located in Porepunkah, saw the deployment of the Special Operations Group to pursue the fugitive, alleged to be a 'sovereign citizen'. Victoria Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw expressed profound concerns for the missing suspect and praised the bravery of the officers involved.

Local authorities and institutions, including schools, were placed under lockdown following the event, prompting a community-wide response of mourning and caution. Facilities have been closed indefinitely as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)