Manhunt in Victoria: Gunman Kills Two Officers in Ambush
A gunman in Victoria, Australia, shot and killed two police officers and wounded another as they tried to serve a warrant for historical sex abuse allegations. The suspect, believed to be a 'sovereign citizen', fled the scene in Porepunkah with family members. A manhunt is ongoing.
- Country:
- Australia
Australian authorities are engaged in a manhunt for an armed individual who fatally shot two police officers and wounded another in Victoria. The officers were serving a warrant for historical sex abuse charges when the incident occurred.
The scene, located in Porepunkah, saw the deployment of the Special Operations Group to pursue the fugitive, alleged to be a 'sovereign citizen'. Victoria Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw expressed profound concerns for the missing suspect and praised the bravery of the officers involved.
Local authorities and institutions, including schools, were placed under lockdown following the event, prompting a community-wide response of mourning and caution. Facilities have been closed indefinitely as a precautionary measure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Rural Australia: Two Officers Killed in Porepunkah Shooting
Fugitive Caught: Three-Year Manhunt Ends at Mumbai Railway Station
Neeru Dhanda Triumphs with Gold at Asian Shooting Championship
Delhi Police Cracks Hit-and-Run Case After 16-Day Manhunt
Neeru Dhanda Shines Bright at Asian Shooting Championship