Court Denies Bail in Cow Slaughter Case, Highlights Cultural Sensitivity

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused anticipatory bail to a Nuh resident accused of cow slaughter, highlighting the cultural and emotional significance of cows in Indian society.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil noted the potential repercussions on public peace when deeply-held beliefs are offended. The accused was booked under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, and the Prevention of Cruelty Act, 1960.

The court stressed that anticipatory bail is meant to protect individuals from unjust arrest, not to shield habitual offenders, citing the petitioner's previous involvement in similar offenses.

