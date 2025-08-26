Left Menu

Court Denies Bail in Cow Slaughter Case, Highlights Cultural Sensitivity

The Punjab and Haryana High Court denied anticipatory bail to a Nuh resident accused of cow slaughter, citing the cultural significance of cows in India. The court emphasized that certain acts can affect peace if they offend large community sentiments. The case underscores Article 51A(g) of the Indian Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-08-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 12:18 IST
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused anticipatory bail to a Nuh resident accused of cow slaughter, highlighting the cultural and emotional significance of cows in Indian society.

Justice Sandeep Moudgil noted the potential repercussions on public peace when deeply-held beliefs are offended. The accused was booked under the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015, and the Prevention of Cruelty Act, 1960.

The court stressed that anticipatory bail is meant to protect individuals from unjust arrest, not to shield habitual offenders, citing the petitioner's previous involvement in similar offenses.

