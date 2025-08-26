China Criticizes Japan's Stance on Military Parade

China's foreign ministry expressed strong disapproval towards Japan on Tuesday for encouraging nations to boycott China's military parade scheduled for September 3. The ministry lodged solemn representations to Japan seeking clarification on the matter.

Guo Jiakun, a ministry spokesperson, emphasized at a regular press briefing that Japan should completely sever ties with militarism, reflecting on historical perspectives.

The diplomatic interaction underlines ongoing tensions between the two nations, rooted in historical conflicts and recent political maneuvers, particularly surrounding military engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)