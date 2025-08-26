Left Menu

Germany and Canada's Strategic Alliance in Critical Minerals

Germany and Canada have pledged to enhance cooperation on critical minerals amid China's export restrictions. The collaboration focuses on lithium, rare earth elements, and other vital minerals for defense and clean energy. They aim to advance joint projects and boost commercial partnerships without binding financial commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:00 IST
Germany and Canada's Strategic Alliance in Critical Minerals
  • Germany

Germany and Canada have forged a new strategic partnership to bolster collaboration on critical minerals, responding to global concerns regarding China's restrictive export policies.

Officials from both countries, German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche and Canada's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, have formalized this partnership by signing a declaration of intent. This declaration emphasizes efforts in midstream technologies including processing, refining, and recycling of essential minerals.

The partnership focuses on shared mineral interests such as lithium, rare earth elements, and several others. While the agreement is not legally binding, it encourages investments and collaborations within public and private sectors, without financial obligations beyond existing appropriations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

