Germany and Canada's Strategic Alliance in Critical Minerals

Germany and Canada have forged a new strategic partnership to bolster collaboration on critical minerals, responding to global concerns regarding China's restrictive export policies.

Officials from both countries, German Economy Minister Katharina Reiche and Canada's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson, have formalized this partnership by signing a declaration of intent. This declaration emphasizes efforts in midstream technologies including processing, refining, and recycling of essential minerals.

The partnership focuses on shared mineral interests such as lithium, rare earth elements, and several others. While the agreement is not legally binding, it encourages investments and collaborations within public and private sectors, without financial obligations beyond existing appropriations.

(With inputs from agencies.)