Manhunt in Australia: Tragic Shooting Leaves Two Officers Dead

A shooting in the rural town of Porepunkah, Victoria claimed the lives of two police officers and left a third injured. The tragedy unfolded as officers attempted to execute a search warrant at a local property.

The suspect, who remains unidentified, fled on foot and is believed to be armed. A manhunt involving hundreds of officers is ongoing as they scour the surrounding forest to find him.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors while the local school and public buildings are under lockdown. This incident highlights the rarity of gun violence in Australia, where strict gun laws have been in place since a 1996 massacre in Tasmania.

(With inputs from agencies.)