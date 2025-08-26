Madlanga Commission Delays Start of Hearings Amid Procurement Setbacks

The much-anticipated hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System — widely referred to as the Madlanga Commission — have been delayed, with the commission citing procurement failures by the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

Procurement Failures Stall Launch

Originally scheduled to begin on 1 September 2025, the commission announced that it is now unable to commence hearings due to the non-availability of critical infrastructure. According to a statement released on Monday, the Department of Justice had made firm commitments to ensure that the necessary facilities and equipment would be in place on time.

However, these commitments were not met, forcing the commission to postpone its starting date indefinitely.

“But for the lack of the requirements that the department has failed to procure, the Commission would otherwise have been ready to commence the hearings on 1 September 2025. Regrettably, the Commission is now left with no choice but to reschedule the starting date,” the statement read.

Concerns Over Reporting Deadlines

The delay raises serious concerns about the commission’s ability to meet its reporting timelines. Under its terms of reference, the commission is expected to submit an interim report within three months of commencing hearings. However, a substantial portion of this period has already passed without a single witness taking the stand.

The commission described this situation as “regrettable” and stressed that the delay was beyond its control.

“This is not of the Commission’s making,” it emphasized, adding that it will only set a new date once the Department of Justice has fulfilled all procurement obligations.

Mandate and Leadership

The Madlanga Commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of deep-rooted criminality, political interference, and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system. It is tasked with probing claims that elements of law enforcement, intelligence services, and prosecutorial authorities have been manipulated to serve political or criminal interests.

The commission is chaired by former Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, a highly respected jurist known for his independence and commitment to constitutional principles. His appointment was widely welcomed by civil society and legal experts, who view him as well-positioned to steer the inquiry with impartiality.

Public Confidence and Expectations

The postponement comes at a time when public trust in the criminal justice system is fragile, with widespread perceptions of corruption and political meddling in prosecutions. Many South Africans had hoped the commission’s hearings would provide long-awaited transparency and accountability.

Civil society organizations have already expressed concern that further delays could erode confidence in the inquiry’s ability to deliver meaningful results within its mandate. Analysts warn that unless logistical setbacks are urgently addressed, the commission risks being undermined before it fully begins its work.

Way Forward

Despite the delays, the commission assured the public that it remains fully committed to carrying out its duties:

“The Commission considers it best to fix a new date for the commencement of its hearings once everything that needs to be procured by the department is in place. It also wishes to assure South Africans that it is doing everything within its power to ensure that the first witness will take the stand as soon as possible.”

The Department of Justice has yet to issue a detailed explanation for the procurement failures, but pressure is mounting on the ministry to act swiftly.

For now, the nation awaits clarity on when hearings will officially commence — and when the first witnesses will finally testify before Judge Madlanga and his panel.