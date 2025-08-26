Gupta Brothers Under ED's Scanner in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched a series of searches targeting the infamous Gupta brothers of South Africa, amidst an ongoing money laundering investigation, as confirmed by official sources.

This action unfolds following a Mutual Legal Assistance Request (MLAR) from South Africa addressing the notorious 'state capture scam' involving former president Jacob Zuma.

Having built a vast business empire after moving to South Africa post-apartheid, the Guptas are accused of embezzling billions of rands, leading to searches at various locations, including those associated with business partner Piyoosh Goyal and shell company JJ Trading FZE.

