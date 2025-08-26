Left Menu

Gupta Brothers Under ED's Scanner in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India has conducted searches related to the Gupta brothers, linked with a money laundering scheme in South Africa's state capture scam. Accused of siphoning billions, the Guptas fled to Dubai after their ally, former president Jacob Zuma, was ousted in 2018.

Updated: 26-08-2025 17:31 IST
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday launched a series of searches targeting the infamous Gupta brothers of South Africa, amidst an ongoing money laundering investigation, as confirmed by official sources.

This action unfolds following a Mutual Legal Assistance Request (MLAR) from South Africa addressing the notorious 'state capture scam' involving former president Jacob Zuma.

Having built a vast business empire after moving to South Africa post-apartheid, the Guptas are accused of embezzling billions of rands, leading to searches at various locations, including those associated with business partner Piyoosh Goyal and shell company JJ Trading FZE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

