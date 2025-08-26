Lebanon's Bold Plan: Disarming Hezbollah and Paving Path to Peace

In a significant diplomatic move, Lebanon is preparing to unveil a plan on Sunday aimed at disarming Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia group, without resorting to military coercion. Instead, the effort will focus on economic measures to encourage disarmament, according to U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack in a statement following his discussions with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

The Lebanese government's initiative seeks to establish a state monopoly on weapons, a move that comes amid tense regional dynamics. In parallel, Israel has expressed its willingness to scale back its military presence in southern Lebanon contingent upon Lebanon's armed forces taking action against Hezbollah.

While Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has voiced opposition to disarmament talks under the current framework, emphasizing the need for Israel's complete adherence to a ceasefire agreement, Barrack suggested a collaborative economic forum involving Gulf states could provide alternative livelihoods for Hezbollah's affiliates.

