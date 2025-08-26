Left Menu

Lebanon's Bold Plan: Disarming Hezbollah and Paving Path to Peace

Lebanon is set to propose a plan to disarm Hezbollah, focusing on economic incentives rather than military force, while Israel considers a military withdrawal. U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack highlighted Lebanon's goals to place all weapons under state control, moving away from Iranian-backed funding for Hezbollah fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 18:59 IST
Lebanon's Bold Plan: Disarming Hezbollah and Paving Path to Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic move, Lebanon is preparing to unveil a plan on Sunday aimed at disarming Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia group, without resorting to military coercion. Instead, the effort will focus on economic measures to encourage disarmament, according to U.S. envoy Thomas Barrack in a statement following his discussions with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

The Lebanese government's initiative seeks to establish a state monopoly on weapons, a move that comes amid tense regional dynamics. In parallel, Israel has expressed its willingness to scale back its military presence in southern Lebanon contingent upon Lebanon's armed forces taking action against Hezbollah.

While Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem has voiced opposition to disarmament talks under the current framework, emphasizing the need for Israel's complete adherence to a ceasefire agreement, Barrack suggested a collaborative economic forum involving Gulf states could provide alternative livelihoods for Hezbollah's affiliates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drug racket busted at private university in Hyderabad; four held

Drug racket busted at private university in Hyderabad; four held

 India
2
Jai Ram Thakur slams Himachal govt for 'total failure' in handling disaster, accuses CM Sukhu of playing politics amid crisis

Jai Ram Thakur slams Himachal govt for 'total failure' in handling disaster,...

 India
3
"Progressing rapidly towards expanding Pantnagar, Dehradun Airports to an international level," Uttarakhand CM Dhami

"Progressing rapidly towards expanding Pantnagar, Dehradun Airports to an in...

 India
4
US to change green card: Commerce Secy Lutnick says H-1B visa system "terrible"

US to change green card: Commerce Secy Lutnick says H-1B visa system "terrib...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025