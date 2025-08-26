Left Menu

INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri: The New Guardians of India's Seas

The Indian Navy has boosted its maritime strike capabilities with the commissioning of two stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, featuring advanced weapons and sensors. These vessels, representing a milestone in indigenous warship design, are set to enhance the Navy's operational readiness in the Indian Ocean.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:12 IST
INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri: The New Guardians of India's Seas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant enhancement of maritime capabilities, the Indian Navy commissioned two advanced stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, on Tuesday. Each equipped with eight BrahMos missiles, the ships are bolstered with cutting-edge weapons and sensors, all developed indigenously.

The commissioning ceremony, presided over by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Eastern Naval Command, highlighted a historic moment: the first-time simultaneous commissioning of frontline surface combatants from different shipyards on India's eastern seaboard.

The vessels are a generational leap over their predecessors, Shivalik-class frigates, and signal India's increasing emphasis on indigenous defense production. Featuring a range of advanced systems and modular construction, these ships will significantly enhance India's ability to protect its maritime interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US FAA plans table-top exercises before it may lift Boeing 737 MAX production cap

US FAA plans table-top exercises before it may lift Boeing 737 MAX productio...

 United States
2
Indians trust doctors on social media for credible info on personal care: Kenvue Survey

Indians trust doctors on social media for credible info on personal care: Ke...

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Chinese trade negotiator to head to US for talks, may meet deputy-level officials

UPDATE 4-Chinese trade negotiator to head to US for talks, may meet deputy-l...

 Global
4
Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jammu, Punjab

Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jamm...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025