INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri: The New Guardians of India's Seas

In a significant enhancement of maritime capabilities, the Indian Navy commissioned two advanced stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, on Tuesday. Each equipped with eight BrahMos missiles, the ships are bolstered with cutting-edge weapons and sensors, all developed indigenously.

The commissioning ceremony, presided over by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Eastern Naval Command, highlighted a historic moment: the first-time simultaneous commissioning of frontline surface combatants from different shipyards on India's eastern seaboard.

The vessels are a generational leap over their predecessors, Shivalik-class frigates, and signal India's increasing emphasis on indigenous defense production. Featuring a range of advanced systems and modular construction, these ships will significantly enhance India's ability to protect its maritime interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)