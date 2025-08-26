Andhra Pradesh Government Extends Suspension of Senior IPS Officer

The Andhra Pradesh government has once again extended the suspension of senior IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar by an additional six months. This decision stems from concerns that he might influence the investigations pending against him.

Among the allegations are unauthorized foreign visits during the previous YSRCP regime, misuse of Agri-gold relief funds, and involvement in a custodial torture case involving former Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju. Disciplinary actions and charges have been initiated against Kumar.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand confirmed the extension, arguing that lifting the suspension could enable Kumar to tamper with evidence and affect the investigations. The decision follows a review committee meeting on August 22, indicating ongoing probes necessitate continued suspension.

