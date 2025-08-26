Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Government Extends Suspension of Senior IPS Officer

Andhra Pradesh government has extended the suspension of senior IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar for six months, citing potential influence over ongoing investigations. These include unauthorized foreign trips and a custodial torture case. The suspension aims to prevent interference in these inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 26-08-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 19:18 IST
Andhra Pradesh Government Extends Suspension of Senior IPS Officer
suspension
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has once again extended the suspension of senior IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar by an additional six months. This decision stems from concerns that he might influence the investigations pending against him.

Among the allegations are unauthorized foreign visits during the previous YSRCP regime, misuse of Agri-gold relief funds, and involvement in a custodial torture case involving former Narasapuram MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju. Disciplinary actions and charges have been initiated against Kumar.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand confirmed the extension, arguing that lifting the suspension could enable Kumar to tamper with evidence and affect the investigations. The decision follows a review committee meeting on August 22, indicating ongoing probes necessitate continued suspension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US FAA plans table-top exercises before it may lift Boeing 737 MAX production cap

US FAA plans table-top exercises before it may lift Boeing 737 MAX productio...

 United States
2
Indians trust doctors on social media for credible info on personal care: Kenvue Survey

Indians trust doctors on social media for credible info on personal care: Ke...

 India
3
UPDATE 4-Chinese trade negotiator to head to US for talks, may meet deputy-level officials

UPDATE 4-Chinese trade negotiator to head to US for talks, may meet deputy-l...

 Global
4
Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jammu, Punjab

Army deploys multiple rescue columns, helicopters in flood-hit areas of Jamm...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025