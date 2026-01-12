Left Menu

Khammam Murder Investigation: Polygraph Tests Loom

Police in Khammam, Telangana, plan to conduct polygraph tests on six individuals related to the unresolved murder of local CPI(M) leader, Samineni Rama Rao. Despite initially seeking tests for 24 people, only six have consented, receiving court approval. Rao was murdered in October last year by unidentified attackers.

Updated: 12-01-2026 21:35 IST
  Country:
  India

Police in Khammam town, Telangana, prepare to conduct polygraph tests on six individuals concerning the unsolved murder of a CPI(M) leader, which occurred last October.

Facing a lack of progress in the murder investigation, law enforcement sought permission for lie detector tests on 24 individuals, submitting a request to a local court last week.

The court granted permission for tests on the six who consented. These individuals include murder suspects and local residents, a pivotal step in uncovering the culprits behind Samineni Rama Rao's brutal murder.

