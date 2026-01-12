Khammam Murder Investigation: Polygraph Tests Loom

Police in Khammam town, Telangana, prepare to conduct polygraph tests on six individuals concerning the unsolved murder of a CPI(M) leader, which occurred last October.

Facing a lack of progress in the murder investigation, law enforcement sought permission for lie detector tests on 24 individuals, submitting a request to a local court last week.

The court granted permission for tests on the six who consented. These individuals include murder suspects and local residents, a pivotal step in uncovering the culprits behind Samineni Rama Rao's brutal murder.