Left Menu

Man arrested in Rs 1.27cr loan fraud case in Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-08-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 20:12 IST
Man arrested in Rs 1.27cr loan fraud case in Bhubaneswar
  • Country:
  • India

A person was arrested in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday in connection with a loan fraud of Rs 1.27 crore, officials said.

Subrat Kumar Nayak (55) was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the state police, they said.

Nayak availed a loan of Rs 1.03 crore from ICICI Bank's Bomikhal branch on November 30, 2017, by mortgaging three plots.

The loan became a non-performing asset (NPA) with a total outstanding of Rs 1.27 crore, including interest, officials said.

The lands were in the name of Nayak's mother, who had died in November 2016. He managed to impersonate his dead mother and used forged documents to take the loan, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
We can't shy away from fact that air power today has to be used offensively: Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

We can't shy away from fact that air power today has to be used offensively:...

 India
2
Fed still on track for September rate cut after Trump's move on Cook

Fed still on track for September rate cut after Trump's move on Cook

 Global
3
CJ Kumar lauds Naga customary justice system

CJ Kumar lauds Naga customary justice system

 India
4
Jharkhand minister flags crop loss due to excess rain, urea crisis

Jharkhand minister flags crop loss due to excess rain, urea crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025