Police in Jharkhand's Simdega nab 10 people evading arrest for decades

A red warrant was issued against him for stealing wood from a house.Pawal Gudia, an accused in a rape case, was arrested after remaining on the run for 29 years from Tupudana in Ranchi district.Julun Kundelana of Nawagaon Pahantoli in the Bano police station area remained on the run for 32 years.

PTI | Simdega | Updated: 26-08-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 22:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ten people, wanted in different police cases, were arrested by the Simdega Police after remaining elusive for decades, police said on Tuesday.

One of those arrested evaded arrest for 38 years, said Superintendent of Police Mohammad Arshi.

The arrests were made as part of 'Operation Red Hunt', he said.

Asaru Singh was wanted in a 12-year-old road accident case. He was arrested from his house in Banki village in the Bano police station area of the district.

Johan Munda, alias Jodha Topna, was apprehended from his house in Serengda village in the Jaldega police station area. A red warrant was issued against him for stealing wood from a house.

Pawal Gudia, an accused in a rape case, was arrested after remaining on the run for 29 years from Tupudana in Ranchi district.

Julun Kundelana of Nawagaon Pahantoli in the Bano police station area remained on the run for 32 years. He was wanted in a case registered under IPC section 304 (causing death by negligence) in 1993. He was also arrested.

The SP said that during a recent meeting, it was decided to initiate action against criminals evading arrest for a long time.

Accordingly, the district police launched the operation on August 21, he said.

''We are confident to nab many other fugitives,'' he added.

