Trump's Impact: From Offshore Wind to FAA Relocation

A coordinated review of offshore wind farms by several U.S. federal agencies signals Trump administration's pushback against Biden's climate policies, as stated by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. This move indicates a strategic shift, targeting an industry seen as pivotal to Biden's energy agenda.

The Senate Banking Committee prepares for a hearing on Stephen Miran's Federal Reserve governor nomination amid reports from Bloomberg News. This follows the administration's active involvement in monetary policy shaping efforts, as legal battles for governor positions unfold.

Meta has launched a PAC in California to support pro-AI state-level candidates. The initiative aims to advocate for technological innovation, especially with artificial intelligence, over restrictive policies, demonstrating the increasing intersection of tech and politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)