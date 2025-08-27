Kerala High Court Halts Vigilance Court's Proceedings Against ADGP

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday intervened to pause the special vigilance court's proceedings concerning a disproportionate assets complaint against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar. The interim order, issued by Justice A Badharudeen, temporarily halts court actions until September 12.

The order follows an appeal by Ajith Kumar challenging the special court's earlier decision from August 14. The detailed reasons behind the High Court's decision remain unrevealed as the order is yet to be made publicly available.

The vigilance court had rejected a prior clean chit given to Ajith Kumar, citing a prima facie case warranting further examination, including the complainant and potential witnesses. The High Court is slated to hear the case again next on September 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)