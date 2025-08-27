Left Menu

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Case: Iranian Ties and Diplomatic Fallout

Ali Younes was charged in Melbourne with arson against a synagogue, allegedly directed by Iran, causing diplomatic tensions. No direct evidence linked to Iran has surfaced yet. Prime Minister Albanese has expelled the Iranian ambassador. This complex case involves antisemitic attacks and accusations of international orchestration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant legal and diplomatic development, Ali Younes, a 20-year-old from Melbourne, has been charged with arson related to the attack on the Adass Israel Synagogue. Authorities allege the attack was influenced by Iran, leading to diplomatic repercussions between Iran and Australia.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused Iran's Revolutionary Guard of orchestrating the attack. Diplomatic ties have been severed, with Australia expelling the Iranian ambassador in response to the alleged international crime.

As investigations continue, Australian authorities have increased security measures for Jewish communities. The allegations have heightened anxiety among Jewish Australians, who fear further incidents directed by international elements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

