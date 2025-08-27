Two High Court Chiefs Elevated to Supreme Court Judges

In an important development, the Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi have been elevated to the Supreme Court. This change was confirmed by a Union law ministry notification released on Wednesday.

Their elevation was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this week on Monday, signaling their trust and acknowledgment by the judicial hierarchy.

With their upcoming oath-taking, the Supreme Court is set to operate at its full sanctioned capacity of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, reinforcing the judicial strength of the nation's top court.