Left Menu

Two High Court Chiefs Elevated to Supreme Court Judges

Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi have been elevated to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended their elevation on Monday. Their oaths will bring the Supreme Court to its full strength of 34 judges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 14:58 IST
Two High Court Chiefs Elevated to Supreme Court Judges
Judges
  • Country:
  • India

In an important development, the Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi have been elevated to the Supreme Court. This change was confirmed by a Union law ministry notification released on Wednesday.

Their elevation was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this week on Monday, signaling their trust and acknowledgment by the judicial hierarchy.

With their upcoming oath-taking, the Supreme Court is set to operate at its full sanctioned capacity of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, reinforcing the judicial strength of the nation's top court.

TRENDING

1
Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

Start-ups Propel Satellite Imaging to New Heights with Successful Launch

 India
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

Melbourne Synagogue Arson: Accusations Against Iran and Arrests

 Australia
3
MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

MuscleBlaze Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Mega Fitness Sale

 United States
4
Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

Tensions Rise in Gaza as Israeli Tanks Push Forward Ahead of Trump-led Talks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025