Two High Court Chiefs Elevated to Supreme Court Judges
Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi have been elevated to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended their elevation on Monday. Their oaths will bring the Supreme Court to its full strength of 34 judges.
In an important development, the Bombay High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi have been elevated to the Supreme Court. This change was confirmed by a Union law ministry notification released on Wednesday.
Their elevation was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium earlier this week on Monday, signaling their trust and acknowledgment by the judicial hierarchy.
With their upcoming oath-taking, the Supreme Court is set to operate at its full sanctioned capacity of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, reinforcing the judicial strength of the nation's top court.
