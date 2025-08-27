Paul Gallagher Faces Serious Charges in London Court

Paul Gallagher, sibling to prominent Oasis members Liam and Noel Gallagher, appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, facing significant charges including rape, coercive, and controlling behavior. The court heard that Gallagher, aged 59, is standing trial on a total of 11 charges, notably including three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, and charges related to threats and assault.

The charges pertain to a single complainant, and Gallagher, through his lawyer, declared his intention to plead not guilty. His legal representation, Carson Kaye Solicitors, has maintained that Gallagher has been cooperative throughout the investigation, staunchly denying the allegations leveled against him.

Despite the serious nature of these charges, Gallagher is determined to clear his name and maintain his innocence. The case unfolds as Oasis fans still reminisce about the band's glory days in the '90s, though Paul Gallagher was never part of the group, which split in 2009 yet reunited for a reunion tour recently.

