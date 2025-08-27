Left Menu

Delhi Police Nabs Gang-Affiliated Murder Suspect in Dramatic Bust

Delhi Police have apprehended a 22-year-old man, Sumit, linked to the notorious Himanshu Bhau gang for the murder of Mohit Dagar in West Delhi. Sumit was arrested with a semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges, revealing his criminal ties began post his father's death.

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police have detained a 22-year-old linked to the Himanshu Bhau gang, seizing a semi-automatic pistol and ammunition. The suspect, Sumit, was wanted for involvement in the murder of Mohit Dagar in west Delhi's Mohan Garden area.

After a tip-off, authorities apprehended Sumit on the Narela-Bawana road. This arrest follows prior detainments connected to the case. Sumit reportedly took to crime after his father's demise, exacerbated by financial struggles, and was earlier jailed in Haryana where he met gang members.

Officials disclosed that the weapon found with Sumit was provided by gang affiliates, underscoring the orchestrated nature of the crime linked to Himanshu Bhau's operation.

