Defence Ministry, QCI Join Hands to Boost Services for 63 Lakh Veterans

In a landmark initiative aimed at strengthening welfare delivery for India’s ex-servicemen, the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), Ministry of Defence, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Quality Council of India (QCI). The partnership, reaffirming the government’s commitment to “Quality in Service – Dignity for Veterans”, seeks to enhance pension, healthcare, resettlement, and welfare services for over 63 lakh veterans and their dependents across the country.

A Collaborative Framework for Better Service Delivery

The MoU was signed in New Delhi by Joint Secretary & OSD, DESW, Dr. P.P. Sharma, and Secretary General, QCI, Shri Chakravarthy Kannan, in the presence of senior officials from DESW, the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), Kendriya Sainik Board (KSB), Service Headquarters, and representatives from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH).

Under this partnership, QCI will provide digital evaluation mechanisms, impact assessments, and evidence-based policy recommendations to improve scheme effectiveness. DESW, in turn, will facilitate access to data, coordinate with State Governments and Zila Sainik Boards, and engage stakeholders such as Armed Forces Headquarters and empanelled hospitals for seamless implementation.

Focus Areas: Healthcare, Resettlement & Entrepreneurship

The collaboration is expected to bring transformative change across multiple dimensions of veteran welfare:

Healthcare Delivery: By leveraging QCI’s accreditation systems and digital monitoring tools, the quality and transparency of medical services under ECHS will be enhanced. This includes ensuring timely care in empanelled hospitals and expanding medical coverage for veterans and dependents.

Employment & Entrepreneurship: The initiative will create structured opportunities for re-employment and entrepreneurship , helping retired personnel reintegrate into civilian life with dignity and financial independence.

Strengthening Institutions: State and District Sainik Boards, which serve as frontline welfare institutions, will be reinforced through better governance models, monitoring systems, and capacity-building measures.

Leveraging Technology & Innovation

Speaking at the ceremony, Secretary (DESW), Dr. Niten Chandra, stressed the importance of technology in service delivery. He underlined the role of digital platforms, artificial intelligence, and social media in strengthening outreach, optimising systems, and monitoring performance.

He added that QCI’s involvement would ensure that welfare schemes are not only efficient and transparent but also evolve through data-driven insights and evidence-based improvements.

Towards a Dignified Future for Veterans

The MoU marks a significant step in recognising the service and sacrifice of India’s defence personnel. With over 63 lakh ex-servicemen and dependents relying on DESW for pensions, medical facilities, housing, and resettlement opportunities, the collaboration with QCI is expected to improve efficiency and expand access.

By bringing quality assurance frameworks and modern evaluation methods into the veteran welfare ecosystem, the initiative aligns with the government’s larger goal of building robust support structures for those who have served the nation.