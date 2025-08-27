Mizoram's Historic Boundary Standoff with Assam: A Colonial Legacy

Mizoram's Home Minister K Sapdanga has firmly restated the state's boundary with Assam, based on a notification from 1875, amidst rekindled tensions along the inter-state border.

Speaking at the assembly during the monsoon session, Sapdanga emphasized the government's approval of the areas marked in the 'Inner Line on the Southern Frontier of the District of Cachar', notified in 1875, as Mizoram's legitimate boundary. In contrast, Assam cites a 1933 map by the Survey of India as its constitutional boundary.

Despite over 10 rounds of discussions since 1988, recent talks in Guwahati showed some progress but tensions flared in August following an incident in Mamit district. Continued dialogue and document exchanges are ongoing, with both states seeking a lasting resolution to the border dispute that has seen episodes of violence, including a deadly clash in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)