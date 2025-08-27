Rajnath Singh Stresses Tech-Driven Preparedness at RAN SAMWAD Defence Seminar

Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh has underlined the fusion of technology and surprise as the defining feature of modern warfare, urging India’s Armed Forces and defence establishment to remain vigilant and adaptive in the face of rapidly evolving challenges. He was addressing the plenary session of RAN SAMWAD, the first-ever Tri-Service seminar on war, warfare, and warfighting, held at the Army War College.

Technology & Surprise: The New Face of Conflict

In his keynote, the Raksha Mantri asserted that modern wars transcend traditional domains of land, sea, and air, expanding into outer space, cyberspace, and the cognitive sphere. From satellite systems and anti-satellite weapons to AI-driven decision-making, drones, and hypersonic missiles, the landscape of battle has become unpredictable.

“Future wars will not merely be battles of weapons; they will be a combined play of technology, intelligence, economy, and diplomacy. The nation which masters the triangle of technology, strategy, and adaptability will emerge as a true global power,” he stated.

He stressed that sheer numbers of soldiers or weapons are insufficient. Instead, precision-guided systems, real-time intelligence, cyber capabilities, and advanced surveillance will determine success.

Lessons from Operation Sindoor

Highlighting Operation Sindoor as a model of technology-driven warfare, Shri Rajnath Singh praised the bravery and swiftness of the Armed Forces in neutralising cross-border threats. He emphasised that the adversary “could never have imagined” such an operation, which showcased India’s offensive and defensive capabilities, jointness among forces, and efficient logistics.

He also noted the growing role of cyber and information warfare, stressing the importance of a strong, secure, and integrated cyber infrastructure.

Jointness, New Formations & Drone Training

Acknowledging ongoing reforms, the Raksha Mantri welcomed the Army’s plan to provide drone technology training to all jawans by 2027. He commended the creation of specialised units like Rudra Brigade, ShaktiBaan Regiment, Divyastra Battery, Drone Platoon, and Bhairav Battalion, describing them as essential adaptations to the changing times.

He said, “Our endeavour must be to define the battlefield and the rules of the game ourselves, compelling the adversary to fight there, so that the lead advantage always remains with us.”

Aatmanirbhar Bharat & Record Defence Production

The Defence Minister placed significant emphasis on self-reliance in defence production, terming it a “non-negotiable necessity.” He pointed to record achievements:

Defence production at over ₹1.50 lakh crore in FY 2024–25 (up from ₹46,425 crore in 2014).

Exports touching ₹24,000 crore, compared to under ₹1,000 crore a decade ago.

He credited this progress to indigenous platforms such as the LCA Tejas, Akash Missile System, ATAGS artillery, and Indigenous Aircraft Carrier, along with the strides toward fifth-generation fighter aircraft and indigenous jet engines.

“Self-reliance is no longer just a slogan; it is the unbreakable foundation of our national security,” he affirmed, appreciating the role of the private sector in achieving this milestone.

Sudarshan Chakra Mission & Naval Strengthening

Referring to Prime Minister Modi’s Sudarshan Chakra Mission, Shri Rajnath Singh said India is building a protective shield around vital locations with indigenous, modern air defence technologies. He cited DRDO’s successful test of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System and a Directed Energy Weapon as milestones.

On the maritime front, he highlighted the commissioning of stealth frigates INS Himgiri and INS Udaygiri, praising the Navy’s decisive positioning during Operation Sindoor, which blocked enemy movement in the Arabian Sea.

He also assured continued strengthening of the Indian Air Force through induction of long-range missiles, next-generation weapons, and counter-drone grids.

Whole-of-Nation Approach to Security

Calling defence preparedness a national responsibility beyond the Armed Forces, Shri Rajnath Singh urged participation from industry, academia, media, and civil society. He maintained that economic systems, industrial strength, education, and technology are now integral components of national security.

“We do not want anyone’s land, but we are ready to go to any extent to protect our land. To do so, we must continuously enhance our preparedness,” he said, while reiterating India’s commitment to peace and justice.

Doctrines & Roadmap for Future Preparedness

As part of the seminar, the Defence Minister released:

Joint Doctrine for Multi Domain Operations , outlining integrated employment of the Armed Forces across land, sea, air, space, cyber, and cognitive domains.

Technology Perspective & Capability Roadmap, a 10-year plan for modernisation, designed to bridge capability gaps, foster indigenous innovation, and guide industry in aligning production with national defence needs.

High-Level Presence

The event witnessed participation from the Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh, senior veterans, former service chiefs, foreign Defence Attaches, scholars, think tanks, and industry leaders, making it a significant dialogue platform for shaping India’s future security architecture.