Punjab's Flood Woes: CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Rescue Mission

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited flood-affected areas in Gurdaspur, overseeing relief efforts and using the state's helicopter for aid delivery. Heavy rains and river overflows have submerged several villages, with the worst-hit regions being Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, and others. Coordinated relief operations are underway with state and national forces.

Flood
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann made a pivotal visit to the flood-stricken Gurdaspur district on Wednesday, aiming to evaluate and orchestrate local relief measures. Mann instructed the district authorities to deploy the state helicopter for distributing essential supplies to affected residents.

Adverse weather conditions have caused rivers and rivulets to swell, inundating numerous villages in Punjab. During his Gurdaspur visit, Mann engaged with locals to scrutinize the ongoing rescue and relief missions.

He acknowledged the dire circumstances, with many unable to leave their inundated homes, stressing the importance of swift assistance. As a result, local administrations, reinforced by the National Disaster Response Force, Army, and state agencies, persist in their exhaustive relief endeavors across severely impacted districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

