MoSPI Hosts National Conference on Revamped Labour Survey & Fast Data Insights

The National Statistics Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) is organising a Data User’s Conference on the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) at Kaushal Bhawan, New Moti Bagh, New Delhi. The conference, building on the dialogue initiated during the first PLFS Data User’s Conference in Pune in September 2024, aims to deepen engagement between data producers and data users on labour market statistics, while reflecting on the innovations introduced in the PLFS from January 2025.

A Stronger Labour Survey Framework

From January 2025, the PLFS underwent a revamp in its sampling methodology to generate high-frequency labour market indicators with broader coverage. Under the redesigned framework:

22,692 First Stage Units (FSUs) are planned to be surveyed annually (12,504 rural and 10,188 urban).

12 households will be surveyed in each FSU, giving an overall sample size of about 2.72 lakh households per year — a 2.65-fold increase in coverage compared to earlier rounds.

The redesigned PLFS seeks to achieve multiple objectives:

Generate monthly labour market indicators under the Current Weekly Status (CWS) framework at the national level.

Extend quarterly PLFS results to rural areas for the first time, covering both rural and urban India.

Continue providing annual estimates of employment and unemployment under both Usual Status (ps+ss) and CWS.

These changes mark a shift towards faster, more granular labour statistics to better capture the dynamics of India’s evolving workforce.

Dignitaries and Participants

The conference will be chaired by Dr. Saurabh Garg, IAS, Secretary, MoSPI. Distinguished dignitaries include Ms. Vandana Gurnani, IAS, Secretary, Ministry of Labour & Employment, and Ms. Geeta Singh Rathore, Director General, National Sample Survey (NSS).

Around 200 participants will attend, including:

Researchers, academicians, and economists.

Representatives of industry bodies, enterprises, and trade associations.

Policymakers and members of international organisations.

Domain experts and members of the National Statistical Commission (NSC) .

Media and representatives from leading academic institutions.

Technical Sessions & Findings

The technical sessions will spotlight the new PLFS sample design and its outputs. Presentations will be delivered by both data producers and data users, covering:

Key aspects of the revamped PLFS methodology.

High-frequency monthly and quarterly labour market estimates released in 2025.

Implications of these findings for short-term labour market analysis.

Experts will also discuss macro-level labour dynamics and explore the scope, relevance, and limitations of applying high-frequency indicators in policy design and evaluation.

Panel Discussion: Fast Data, Big Impact

A high-profile panel discussion themed “Fast Data, Big Impact – How High-Frequency PLFS Will Serve the Needs of Stakeholders” will feature leading voices from academia, industry, and international organisations:

Prof. C. Veeramani , Director, Centre for Development Studies (CDS), Thiruvananthapuram.

Ms. Anubhuti Sahay , Head of India Economic Research, Standard Chartered Bank.

Mr. Peter Buwembo , Specialist Labour Statistician, ILO Decent Work Technical Support Team for South Asia.

Dr. Aasheerwad Dwivedi, Member, FICCI Economist Forum & Assistant Professor, Faculty of Management Studies, University of Delhi.

The discussion will focus on aligning high-frequency PLFS data with the requirements of diverse stakeholders, addressing challenges raised in media debates over methodology, and proposing actionable recommendations for improving data quality and policy relevance.

Towards Evidence-Based Policymaking

The open interaction session will allow participants to engage directly with experts, fostering dialogue to bridge the gap between data producers and end-users. The conference will conclude with a reflection session summarising key takeaways and outlining a roadmap for strengthening the PLFS further.

By promoting transparency, inclusivity, and responsiveness, the conference demonstrates MoSPI’s commitment to advancing India’s statistical system and ensuring that labour market data remains robust, timely, and policy-relevant in an era of rapid economic change.