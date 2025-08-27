Denmark's Apology: Unveiling Greenland's Reproductive Rights Violations

Denmark issued a public apology to Greenland on Wednesday for a coercive birth control program that targeted women and girls from 1966 to 1991. The apology is part of Copenhagen's efforts to mend relations with the island, amidst ongoing U.S. interests in Greenland.

Records unveiled in 2022 highlighted that thousands of Greenlandic females, some as young as 13, were fitted with intrauterine devices without their consent, an action not disclosed until after Greenland gained healthcare autonomy. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed remorse by stating, "We cannot change what has happened. But we can take responsibility. Therefore, on behalf of Denmark, I would like to say: Sorry."

These revelations are among several allegations of Danish misconduct in Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory. Meanwhile, Denmark confronted U.S. diplomatic representatives over covert American influence in Greenland, heightening tension as former President Trump showed interest in acquiring Greenland for strategic reasons. As Greenland eyes independence, Denmark is investigating the birth control campaign further, with results expected soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)