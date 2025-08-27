Cabinet Approves ₹12,328 Cr Railway Projects to Boost Connectivity & Logistics

In a significant infrastructure push, the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved four major projects of the Ministry of Railways with a combined investment of ₹12,328 crore. The projects, covering five states and 13 districts, are designed to expand rail capacity, improve passenger and freight mobility, and reduce logistics costs, while also contributing to India’s climate and self-reliance goals.

The four approved projects include:

Deshalpar – Hajipir – Luna and Vayor – Lakhpat New Line (Gujarat) Secunderabad (Sanathnagar) – Wadi 3rd & 4th Line (Telangana & Karnataka) Bhagalpur – Jamalpur 3rd Line (Bihar) Furkating – New Tinsukia Doubling (Assam)

Massive Capacity Expansion Across States

The projects will add 565 km of rail network across Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Bihar, and Assam, benefiting more than 47.34 lakh people across 3,108 villages and covering one Aspirational District — Kalaburagi (Karnataka).

The initiatives are expected to generate 251 lakh human-days of employment during the construction phase, giving a strong boost to local economies.

Gujarat: New Connectivity to Kutch and Heritage Sites

The Deshalpar–Hajipir–Luna and Vayor–Lakhpat new line project will add 145 route km and 164 track km to the network at a cost of ₹2,526 crore, with a three-year completion timeline.

This line holds strategic and economic importance:

Provides rail connectivity to the Rann of Kutch , a remote but vital region.

Connects tourist and heritage destinations like Dholavira (Harappan site), Koteshwar Temple, Narayan Sarovar, and Lakhpat Fort .

Adds 13 new railway stations , benefiting 866 villages and 16 lakh people .

Facilitates transport of commodities such as salt, cement, coal, clinker, and bentonite .

Boosts Gujarat’s tourism, trade, and cultural economy.

Karnataka & Telangana: Multi-Tracking for Seamless Flow

The Secunderabad (Sanathnagar) – Wadi 3rd and 4th Line project spans 173 km, cutting across Karnataka and Telangana. With an outlay of ₹5,012 crore and a five-year completion schedule, the project will:

Enhance connectivity to industries in the region.

Reduce congestion on an overutilized stretch.

Improve freight movement for containers, steel, and petroleum products.

Bihar: Strengthening Eastern Freight Corridors

The Bhagalpur–Jamalpur 3rd Line (53 km) project, estimated at ₹1,156 crore with a three-year timeline, will enhance connectivity in Bihar, a key state for agricultural and industrial transport. The project will:

Improve supply chains for agriculture commodities, fertilizers, and coal .

Strengthen passenger services in a high-density corridor.

Provide a reliable alternative for faster East–North connectivity.

Assam: Enhancing Connectivity in the Northeast

The Furkating–New Tinsukia Doubling Project (194 km) will be implemented at a cost of ₹3,634 crore, with a four-year timeline. It will:

Improve rail connectivity within Assam and the Northeast.

Facilitate faster transport of tea, coal, petroleum, and agricultural produce .

Strengthen national integration by connecting the region with industrial hubs.

Economic & Environmental Gains

The combined projects are expected to handle an additional freight load of 68 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum). This will significantly:

Reduce logistics costs.

Cut oil imports by 56 crore litres .

Lower CO₂ emissions by 360 crore kg, equivalent to planting 14 crore trees.

The expansion of line capacity will decongest routes, improve punctuality, enhance reliability, and increase average speeds for both passenger and freight trains.

Aligned with PM Gati Shakti Vision

All projects are part of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which emphasizes multi-modal connectivity and integrated planning through stakeholder consultations. The Cabinet underscored that the projects are aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of a New India that is Atmanirbhar (self-reliant), with railways acting as a driver of growth.

A Push for Atmanirbhar Bharat

By facilitating faster, more efficient, and greener logistics, these projects will not only improve India’s trade competitiveness but also ensure comprehensive regional development. They will create new opportunities for employment and self-employment, empower local communities, and accelerate inclusive economic growth.