Eastern Region Aviation Conference Charts Roadmap for Connectivity & Growth

The Eastern Region Ministers’ Conference on Civil Aviation 2025, organized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Government of India, in collaboration with the Government of Odisha, brought together senior Union and State leaders, industry stakeholders, and aviation experts to deliberate on accelerating the growth of aviation in India’s eastern corridor.

The high-level conference was graced by Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Chief Minister of Odisha, as Chief Guest, alongside Shri Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Murlidhar Mohol, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Shri Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, Odisha Minister of Commerce and Transport, and Shri Om Prakash Choudhary, Chhattisgarh Minister of Finance, Housing & Planning.

Odisha’s Commitment to Aviation Growth

In his address, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi underlined the critical importance of aviation for balanced regional development. He noted that enhanced connectivity can unlock Odisha’s industrial potential, improve cargo logistics, and boost tourism across the eastern belt. The CM reaffirmed Odisha’s commitment to collaborate actively with the aviation industry and the Centre in building infrastructure and expanding regional air networks.

Union Minister’s Vision: Aviation as an Enabler of Viksit Bharat

Civil Aviation Minister Shri Rammohan Naidu called for deepened Centre–State–Industry collaboration to harness the eastern region’s potential, given its coastal advantages, industrial base, and aspirational Tier-II cities. Stressing that aviation is no longer a luxury but a “critical enabler of Viksit Bharat @2047”, he pointed to the transformative impact of the UDAN scheme, which has made air travel “available, accessible, and affordable” to millions.

The Minister highlighted India’s emergence as the third-largest domestic aviation market and cited ongoing initiatives such as:

Expansion of airports and regional carriers .

Skill-building in aviation through Flight Training Organisations (FTOs).

Support for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sector .

Exploration of seaplanes for tourism and last-mile connectivity.

He emphasized that aviation skilling and manufacturing would be vital to sustaining this growth, while innovation and investment must remain at the sector’s core.

Milestones in Regional Infrastructure

MoS Civil Aviation Shri Murlidhar Mohol shared the Ministry’s vision of building an inclusive and future-ready aviation ecosystem. He highlighted progress over the last decade, with airports increasing from 74 in 2014 to 162 in 2025.

Key projects in the Eastern region include:

Inauguration of the new terminal at Patna airport .

Foundation of the civil enclave at Bihta .

Operationalization of the Purnia airport .

In-principle approval for a greenfield airport at Puri.

Under the UDAN scheme, the eastern region has seen 12 RCS-UDAN airports operationalised and 115 routes made functional, improving regional connectivity significantly.

State-Level Perspectives

Odisha’s Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena highlighted regional connectivity as a driver of economic opportunity and industrial expansion in Eastern India.

Chhattisgarh’s Finance Minister Om Prakash Choudhary stressed aviation’s role in inclusive growth and ease of doing business, reaffirming state–Centre collaboration.

MoUs and Industry Collaborations

The conference witnessed several landmark announcements:

MRO Facility at Bhubaneswar Airport — An anchor project by Air Works India (Engineering) Pvt. Ltd. in collaboration with Odisha’s Commerce & Transport Department. The facility will cater to domestic and international carriers, creating skilled jobs in the region. Cadet Pilot Program (CPP) with Air India — A unique initiative to train Odia tribal girls for aviation careers, signaling a strong push for gender inclusion in aviation. Skill Development Training under Nua Odisha Scheme — Air Works will conduct six-month specialized training for up to 20 youth in aircraft surface preparation, sanding, masking, and painting, building local capacity for aviation MRO work.

Structured Centre–State–Industry Dialogue

The Ministry held one-on-one sessions with state delegations, enabling states and UTs (including Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and Andaman & Nicobar) to present their connectivity challenges, infrastructure proposals, and investment requirements. Parallel sessions connected state governments with airlines, OEMs, FTOs, MROs, cargo operators, and drone companies, paving the way for investment facilitation.

FICCI provided the vital industry interface, reinforcing the importance of public–private collaboration.

Sectoral Insights and Future Roadmap

The Ministry and its agencies showcased strategies on:

Airport and Helipad Development Models .

UDAN and drone ecosystem expansion .

Skilling in aviation and helicopter emergency medical services (HEMS) .

Role of State Governments in aviation safety (DGCA presentation).

The conference also drew attention to Wings India 2026, the country’s premier aviation event, scheduled for 28–31 January 2026 in Hyderabad. Jointly organised by MoCA, AAI, and FICCI, it will showcase India’s aviation growth and opportunities for global collaboration.

Passenger-Friendly Initiatives

Adding a human touch, Udan Yatri Café was inaugurated at Bhubaneswar Airport, the fifth such facility in India, offering affordable refreshments for travelers. A children’s play arena was also launched, enhancing passenger experience, especially for families.

The Eastern Region Civil Aviation Ministers’ Conference 2025 marked a milestone in India’s aviation journey by promoting regional collaboration, decentralised planning, and investment mobilisation. With a clear focus on connectivity, skilling, sustainability, and innovation, the event laid a strong foundation for the Eastern Region to emerge as a growth engine of Indian civil aviation.