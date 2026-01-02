New Rules Set 90-Day Work Threshold for Gig Workers' Social Security

The Labour Ministry has introduced new draft rules under the Social Security Code 2020, mandating a 90-day annual work requirement for gig and platform workers to qualify for social security benefits. Released on December 31, these proposals await stakeholder feedback.

For eligibility, the code specifies that workers must be registered on the government portal and meet defined conditions, including working with an aggregator for a minimum of 90 days, or 120 days with multiple aggregators, in the previous financial year. Earnings qualify a day's work, irrespective of the amount.

Aggregators are responsible for submitting worker details quarterly on a government portal, facilitating updates and the generation of unique worker identification numbers. Failure to comply can result in interest penalties. The proposed rules emphasize accountability and structured data sharing to enhance workers' access to social security.

(With inputs from agencies.)