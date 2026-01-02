Left Menu

New Rules Set 90-Day Work Threshold for Gig Workers' Social Security

The Labour Ministry proposes a 90-day work threshold for gig and platform workers to access social security under draft rules published for feedback. Workers must register on a government portal and meet specific conditions. Aggregators must share gig worker details electronically, or workers risk losing benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:03 IST
New Rules Set 90-Day Work Threshold for Gig Workers' Social Security
  • Country:
  • India

The Labour Ministry has introduced new draft rules under the Social Security Code 2020, mandating a 90-day annual work requirement for gig and platform workers to qualify for social security benefits. Released on December 31, these proposals await stakeholder feedback.

For eligibility, the code specifies that workers must be registered on the government portal and meet defined conditions, including working with an aggregator for a minimum of 90 days, or 120 days with multiple aggregators, in the previous financial year. Earnings qualify a day's work, irrespective of the amount.

Aggregators are responsible for submitting worker details quarterly on a government portal, facilitating updates and the generation of unique worker identification numbers. Failure to comply can result in interest penalties. The proposed rules emphasize accountability and structured data sharing to enhance workers' access to social security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

 India
2
Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder Case

Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder...

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
4
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026