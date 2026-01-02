BJP Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls with Unopposed Wins

The BJP, along with its Mahayuti allies, has claimed significant victories in the impending Maharashtra civic polls by securing 68 seats unopposed.

This development underscores the party's expanding influence in urban governance across the state, according to BJP leader Keshav Upadhye.

The ruling party attributes its success to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's widespread popularity and the electoral strategies orchestrated by state unit president Ravindra Chavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)