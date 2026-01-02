BJP Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls with Unopposed Wins
The BJP and its Mahayuti allies secured 68 unopposed seats in the Maharashtra civic polls scheduled for January 15. This indicates BJP's rising influence in urban local bodies, mainly attributed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's popularity and the electoral strategy led by state president Ravindra Chavan.
The BJP, along with its Mahayuti allies, has claimed significant victories in the impending Maharashtra civic polls by securing 68 seats unopposed.
This development underscores the party's expanding influence in urban governance across the state, according to BJP leader Keshav Upadhye.
The ruling party attributes its success to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's widespread popularity and the electoral strategies orchestrated by state unit president Ravindra Chavan.
