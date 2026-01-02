Left Menu

BJP Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls with Unopposed Wins

The BJP and its Mahayuti allies secured 68 unopposed seats in the Maharashtra civic polls scheduled for January 15. This indicates BJP's rising influence in urban local bodies, mainly attributed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's popularity and the electoral strategy led by state president Ravindra Chavan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:05 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:05 IST
BJP Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls with Unopposed Wins
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP, along with its Mahayuti allies, has claimed significant victories in the impending Maharashtra civic polls by securing 68 seats unopposed.

This development underscores the party's expanding influence in urban governance across the state, according to BJP leader Keshav Upadhye.

The ruling party attributes its success to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's widespread popularity and the electoral strategies orchestrated by state unit president Ravindra Chavan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
2
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global
3
Honest Bus Driver's Heroic Act Returns Lost Treasure

Honest Bus Driver's Heroic Act Returns Lost Treasure

 India
4
Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

Madhya Pradesh Water Contamination Crisis: Government Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026