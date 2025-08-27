Left Menu

Firing in East Vinod Nagar: Four Arrested Amidst Financial Dispute

In a financial dispute-turned-crime, three individuals were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended for firing at Sanjay Chawla in East Vinod Nagar. Police arrested them after discovering it was orchestrated by Toshin Malik. An investigation is ongoing to locate a still-absconding associate, Sohail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in East Vinod Nagar, a financial dispute escalated into a serious crime, leading to the arrest of three individuals and a juvenile, police reported on Wednesday.

The altercation unfolded on August 25, when Sanjay Chawla was ambushed outside his residence by three men, resulting in gunfire. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Abhishek Dhania, the shot missed Chawla and instead struck a door.

Following thorough investigations, police apprehended primary suspect Toshin Malik, along with associates Prashant and Usman, uncovering Malik's orchestration of the attack over a dispute with Chawla's son. Authorities continue to search for an absconding party and the weapon used.

