Negotiating Peace: Ukraine's Diplomatic Engagements in Riyadh

In a bid to further peace in Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to the Ukrainian president, announced his presence in Riyadh on Wednesday. Accompanied by Rustem Umerov, the security council chief, Yermak discussed potential peace paths with Saudi counterparts.

The announcement, made on the Telegram app, highlighted meetings held with Saudi Arabia's defense minister and national security adviser, aiming for Saudi involvement in mediating peace.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy suggested that meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin could take place in Turkey, the Gulf States, or Europe.

