Tragedy Strikes at Minneapolis Catholic School: A Community in Mourning

A tragic shooting unfolded at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, resulting in three fatalities and 20 injuries, including the shooter, as confirmed by a U.S. Justice Department official.

The attack happened two days into the school year at this private elementary institution, linked with Annunciation Catholic Church in a southeastern Minneapolis neighborhood. Witnesses described the shooter as a man clad entirely in black, wielding a rifle.

Parents and students were seen navigating through the police cordon around the crime scene, while U.S. President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem addressed the unfolding events on social media. The city's recent spate of violence includes three other shootings, contributing to a troubling trend.