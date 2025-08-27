Left Menu

Modernizing India’s Legal System: Outdated Laws Under Fire

A Delhi court criticised outdated laws while dealing with a civil suit, comparing them to using old goods train bogies for a bullet train. Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal noted advancements in commercial dispute legislation but highlighted the need to update execution procedures for a more efficient legal system.

A Delhi court, while addressing a civil suit, drew a sharp comparison between outdated legal frameworks and modern needs, underscoring a gap in India's legal system. Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal criticized the reliance on antiquated laws, likening it to running a bullet train with goods train bogies.

The judge, who was overseeing a case concerning a recovery suit against a private company worth Rs 24.42 lakh, pointed to the 2015 Commercial Courts Act as a significant reform to expedite commercial disputes. However, he emphasized that the 1908 procedures still in use hinder the act's efficiency.

In his August 25 order, Aggarwal urged the legislature to modernize procedural laws, suggesting that an updated legal 'engine' akin to Japan's Shinkansen is necessary to facilitate the fast-tracking of commercial disputes effectively.

