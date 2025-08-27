Arrests in Kannauj: Alleged Forced Religious Conversion Racket Busted

In Kannauj district, police have apprehended four individuals accused of trying to convert residents to Christianity by offering inducements and issuing threats. The arrests took place on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar confirmed that the individuals were wanted in relation to an FIR filed under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 352. The case stemmed from a complaint by Sabina Nagar, who alleged pressure and threats for refusing conversion.

Identified as Dharmendra, Gowda Prasad, Mamta Devi, and Manju, the suspects were reportedly targeting Scheduled Caste communities, presenting them with promises of financial assistance and a secure future, police said. A Bible was found with the group, who allegedly threatened non-compliers.

